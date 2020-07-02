Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Watsco worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Watsco by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Watsco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.32. 11,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,857. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

