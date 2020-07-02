Royal Bank of Canada Buys 16,146 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.76% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBSS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

