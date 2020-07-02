Royal Bank of Canada Buys 245 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $4,700,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $125.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

