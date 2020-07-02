Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,955. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas purchased 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.