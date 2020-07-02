Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

