Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 4,296.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,562 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.23% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTRB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,043,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,673.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 164,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $738,000.

HTRB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,262. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

