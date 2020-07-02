Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,382,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.99% of Zagg worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 362.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Zagg during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Zagg in the first quarter worth $96,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Terino bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZAGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zagg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,474. Zagg Inc has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.59). Zagg had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $90.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

