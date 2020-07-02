Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,772. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $103.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

