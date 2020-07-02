Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,247 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Globe Life worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 110,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,984,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 952,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

GL traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,684. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

