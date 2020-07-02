Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PC Connection by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,341. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNXN shares. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

