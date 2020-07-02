Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.17 Million Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of GCI Liberty worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the first quarter valued at about $625,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,646,000 after buying an additional 132,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NASDAQ:GLIBA traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,937. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $79.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 762,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

