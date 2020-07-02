Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.60% of Osisko gold royalties worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,544,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,072,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 602,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

OR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 4,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 64.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

