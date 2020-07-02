Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,065,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,673,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 259,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 37,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,256. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

