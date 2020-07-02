Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.60 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,652.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,581. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

