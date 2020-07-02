Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.86% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,688,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 192,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.43. 288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,524. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

