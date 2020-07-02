Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAC. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,796,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 393,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd alerts:

Shares of NAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.