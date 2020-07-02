Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

