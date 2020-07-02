Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 39,814 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,777,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,484 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 110,765 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

