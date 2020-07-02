Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

NYSE:ETW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 39,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.