Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 12,080.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 141,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49,556 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ECH remained flat at $$25.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

