Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of Thor Industries worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.49. 7,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

