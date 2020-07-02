Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of VEON worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,272,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. VEON Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.87.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

