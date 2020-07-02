Royal Bank of Canada Sells 122,425 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.90% of Team worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Team by 65.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Team by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,737,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Team alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Team presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE:TISI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,075. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Team had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $236.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.