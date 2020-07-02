Royal Bank of Canada Sells 129,078 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,078 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter worth $21,818,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 1st quarter valued at $13,704,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 12,974.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,858 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,611,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 759,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter valued at about $3,996,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 7,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,611. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

