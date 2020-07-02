Royal Bank of Canada Sells 210,307 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,307 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 45.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,320. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $11,979,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,620,880 shares of company stock valued at $69,554,073. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

