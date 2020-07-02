Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,206 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 694,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.69% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 27.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,714. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $543.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

