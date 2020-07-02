Royal Bank of Canada Sells 56,174 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

NYSE LEG traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 5,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

