Royal Bank of Canada Sells 563 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.13. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $65.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.