Royal Bank of Canada Sells 76,819 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.06. 2,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.