Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,745,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $721.17. 19,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,581. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $747.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $673.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

