Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.80. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

