SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.52. 484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

