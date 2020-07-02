Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Trading Down 21.7%

Shale Oil International Inc (OTCMKTS:SHLE)’s share price was down 21.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30.

Shale Oil International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLE)

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

