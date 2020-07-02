Shopify’s (SHOP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $820.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $700.75.

SHOP stock traded up $31.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,048.12. 973,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $800.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of -901.76 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,017.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

