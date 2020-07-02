Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $64.90, but opened at $68.13. Simon Property Group shares last traded at $68.38, with a volume of 10,445,440 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Compass Point started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.

The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.