Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 28,170 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,670,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $123,802,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the first quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,020 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,052,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of CTL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,374. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

