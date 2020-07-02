Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 5,514 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after buying an additional 1,258,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 102,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Several research firms have commented on NATI. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

