Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $14,762,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.