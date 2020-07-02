Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.16 Million Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of BEST worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BEST by 1,007.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BEST by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BEST by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 366,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 111,098 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 14,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. BEST’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEST. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

