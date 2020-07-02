Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 45,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

