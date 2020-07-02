Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.47 Million Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 67.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Docusign by 37.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after buying an additional 389,001 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.62. 46,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $180.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,244 shares of company stock worth $18,025,109 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their price target on Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

