Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Shares in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.39% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,338,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

