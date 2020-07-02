Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.17 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,128,000 after acquiring an additional 99,873 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,043,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,532,000 after acquiring an additional 148,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,323,000 after buying an additional 388,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 236,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,930. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

