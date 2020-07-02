Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Skechers USA worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,484,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 28.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,514,000 after acquiring an additional 911,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,877. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

