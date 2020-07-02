Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Slack were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth $1,476,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth $10,374,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Slack by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth $2,585,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WORK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.74.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $3,118,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,413,729 shares of company stock valued at $78,114,089 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WORK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,236,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

