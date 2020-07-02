Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Sosandar PLC (LON:SOS) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.38 ($0.13), approximately 299,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 211,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sosandar in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.89.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

