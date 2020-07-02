Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 10.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $120.00. The stock traded as high as $117.13 and last traded at $115.90, 22,425,258 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 13,546,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.94.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,506 shares of company stock worth $4,865,131 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Square by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

