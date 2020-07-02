StableUSD Reaches Market Cap of $581,426.17 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. StableUSD has a total market cap of $581,426.17 and $10,439.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00010898 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.01696572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00170969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00109592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,521,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 575,880 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

