State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.84 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,528 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,630 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Raymond James by 40.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Raymond James by 252.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 761,788 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Raymond James news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

