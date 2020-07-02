State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 1,203 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Sanderson Farms worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.22. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -925.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

